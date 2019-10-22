Don’t Raise Hastag, Raise Money For Sowore’s Bail: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, a former presidential media aide, has challenged the followers of detained activist, Omoyele Sowore to raise the bail money for him.

Reno Omokri
Nigerian author, Reno Omokri

Recall that on Monday, the activist was given a bail variation, and his bail money was reduced to N50 million. 

Also Read: Mungo Park Didn’t Discover Source Of River Niger, Stop The Brainwash: Reno Omokri

Reacting to the continued detention of Sowore, Reno who claimed his followers raised N1.2 million for a victim of the Onitsha market fire, challenged Sowore’s followers to raise N50 million.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Omoyele Sowore, Onitsha market fire, Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Northern Men Reacts To The Swearing-In Of First Female Deputy Governor

[VIDEO]: Actress, Adunni Ade’s Son Cries While Praying For Her At Her Birthday Dinner

Shatta Bandle

Ghanaian dwarf, Shatta Bandle Gets Presidential Welcome As He Arrives Nigeria

Wizkid Adopts a Goat: 10 Top Hilarious Reactions From Nigerians

What Buhari will do for Igbos – Adesina

Itel celebrates 10th year anniversary with the launch of S12 and S32 into the Nigerian mobile market

Ekiti Chapter APC accuses Fayose of funding IPOB

President Buhari finally meets his look-alike & twin brother in Katsina state

Why Niger State Can No Longer Pay Salaries – Gov. Bello

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *