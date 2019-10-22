Don’t Raise Hastag, Raise Money For Sowore’s Bail: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential media aide, has challenged the followers of detained activist, Omoyele Sowore to raise the bail money for him.

Recall that on Monday, the activist was given a bail variation, and his bail money was reduced to N50 million.

Reacting to the continued detention of Sowore, Reno who claimed his followers raised N1.2 million for a victim of the Onitsha market fire, challenged Sowore’s followers to raise N50 million.

