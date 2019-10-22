Don’t Raise Hastag, Raise Money For Sowore’s Bail: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential media aide, has challenged the followers of detained activist, Omoyele Sowore to raise the bail money for him.
Recall that on Monday, the activist was given a bail variation, and his bail money was reduced to N50 million.
Reacting to the continued detention of Sowore, Reno who claimed his followers raised N1.2 million for a victim of the Onitsha market fire, challenged Sowore’s followers to raise N50 million.
In 24 hours, my followers raised ₦1.2 million for Uchechukwu Ukaepu, an #OnitshaMarketFire survivor. Let that inspire Sowore's followers to raise the ₦50 million needed for his bail. Dont raise hashtag. Raise MONEY!
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 21, 2019