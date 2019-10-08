Don’t Rebuild Any Toll Gate In Southeast Region: MASSOB Warns FG

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra(MASSOB) has warned the federal government of Nigeria to exclude the South East region from its proposed plan to rebuild toll gates across the country.

Speaking via a statement signed by its spokesman, Uchenna Madu, the group described the move as a wicked plot against the Igbo region because available data indicate that more toll gates would be erected in the region than any other region in the country.

“The six states of South-South will have 21 toll gates; South-West with six states will have 22 toll gates; five states of the South-East 56 totalling 99 toll gates from the 17 southern states.”

“The seven states of North-West will have 12 toll gates; nine toll gates in six states of North-East; while six states of North Central will mount 14 toll gates totalling 35 toll points from 19 northern states.

“MASSOB observes that South-East with only five states have 56 tollgates, which is more than the entire 19 states of the Northern region with 35 tollgates. Even the Northern region that claims to have the highest population, yet, it will pay the lowest tollgate.

“Igbo states are higher with 21 tollgates and this is in conformity that Igbo land is under siege and exploitation.

“South-East has more Police checkpoints than any other region; has the greatest number of dilapidated federal roads; has the smallest landmass and the shortest distances from one point to the other when compared with other zones, and also has the worst road network in Nigeria.

“Igbo land and Biafra can never be an experimental ground for exhibition of wickedness, malice, hatred, genocides, police extrajudicial killings, military terrorism, political subjections and unprovoked massacre of innocent and armless citizens.

“MASSOB condemn and insists that there will be no toll gates in Biafra land as wickedly proposed by the Nigeria government. MASSOB wonders how establishment of these toll gates in Nigeria will ever work.”