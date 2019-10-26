Don’t Use Anyone’s Trial Time As Tool To Chase Clout: Hushpuppi

Dubai based Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi has taken to his IG page to issue advice to all his followers following the arrest of his friend turned enemy, Mompha.

Mompha was picked up by the EFCC a few days ago on online scam charges.

According to Hushpuppi, people need to stop clout chasing using someone’s p[redicament.

In his words;

“In life, we all at a point will go through trial times, don’t be quick to mock anyone or use anyone’s trial time as a tool to chase clout, yours will come and you might not survive it. We all look up to God to guide and get us through these times. I wish and pray for everyone in every part of the world going through a dark time to come out of it and become better people and God be with their families. “#GodHealsAllWounds #WishEveryoneGoodAtAllTimes #NoOneIsHoly #Hermes #Balenciaga #Hublot #RollsRoyce #Dubai