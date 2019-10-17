“Don’t Wake Me Up” – Nina Says As She Kisses Her New Boyfriend (Photo)

by Amaka

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija Season 3, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, took to Twitter to share a photo of herself kissing her new mystery boyfriend.

The fashion influencer and actress has been on vacation with her boyfriend in America since July.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, the reality star shared the photo with the caption:

Don’t Wake Me Up …

In another post, she also shared a video of them holding hands together.

Information Nigeria recalls the entrepreneur, who recently lost her father, had revealed in April that she he has a man and people need to desist from mocking her past relationships because she has moved on.

The 5th runner up made this known after the BBNaija Double Wahala Reloaded Reunion show ended on March 31.

Read Also: “My Fans Now Have Their Bragging Rights” – Tacha Says After She Bags First Endorsement Deal (Video)

See more photo below:

 

Tags from the story
Nina Chinonso Onyenobi
0

You may also like

“Don’t Let Any Pastor Bully You” – Simi

BBNaija Star Bisola Shares Epic Throwback Photo of herself before the Fame

Vic O Insists – Jay Z’s Brother Wanted Me On A Track With The Star

R.I.P: Adenike Ogungbe, CEO of Ewar Make-Over dies

#BBNaija: ‘Cee C is a bitter, proud, nasty, shallow and close-minded woman’ – journalist Yetunde Olayemi writes

How Kate Henshaw assaulted me at an event – Journalist shares story

US Tabloid Claim Jennifer Aniston’s Pregnant Through “In Vitro” Claims Tabloid

Apryl Jones writes about how her body insecurities heightened after she had her kids and a heartbreak

VIDEO: Adekunle Gold Confirms Relationship With Simi?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *