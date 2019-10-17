“Don’t Wake Me Up” – Nina Says As She Kisses Her New Boyfriend (Photo)

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija Season 3, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, took to Twitter to share a photo of herself kissing her new mystery boyfriend.

The fashion influencer and actress has been on vacation with her boyfriend in America since July.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, the reality star shared the photo with the caption:

“Don’t Wake Me Up …”

In another post, she also shared a video of them holding hands together.

Information Nigeria recalls the entrepreneur, who recently lost her father, had revealed in April that she he has a man and people need to desist from mocking her past relationships because she has moved on.

The 5th runner up made this known after the BBNaija Double Wahala Reloaded Reunion show ended on March 31.

See more photo below: