Dr Sid Celebrate One Year Of Not Smoking

Days after Mavin Boss Don Jazzy celebrated one year of quitting Cigarette smoking, his artiste Dr Sid has done the same.

Taking to Twitter, the singer revealed he stopped cigarette smoking a year ago and he was motivated to stop by Don Jazzy, adding that it has not been an easy journey.

Dr Sid tweeted;