Drama Unfolds As Sex Worker Looses Temper After Male Customer Refuses To Pay (Video)

According to a video circulating online, a sex worker lost her temper after a male customer refused to pay her the correct amount they had agreed on.

It appears the duo had sexual intercourse till daybreak.

The male customer filmed the whole drama while the unidentified lady kept telling him how much she charges for each round.

The sex worker later warned the man to pay her else he wouldn’t like what she would do to him.

While others found the video funny, others slammed the man for making a video of the woman.

See the video and reactions below: