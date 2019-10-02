DSS Arrest Maina’s Son For Pulling Out Pistol On Security Agents

Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) has been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The arrest was confirmed by Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the agency, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He revealed that Maina was arrested at a hotel in Abuja on September 30, 2019, saying his son attempted to open fire on the DSS operatives involved in the operation.

“The arrest which was effected at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, Abuja followed a request by the EFCC to the Service to assist in the apprehension of the suspect,” the statement read.

“Maina was arrested in company of his 20 year old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, who unsuccessfully tried to resist the arrest.

“The lad even pulled a pistol against the security agents involved in the operation. He was, however, disarmed and arrested. He is a final year student at the Canadian University of Dubai where he is studying Telecoms Engineering.

“Items recovered from the suspects include a pistol with live ammunition, a bullet proof Range Rover SUV, a BMW Saloon car, foreign currencies, a phantom 7 drone and sensitive documents.

“The suspects and the recovered items will be handed over to the EFCC for further investigations and appropriate necessary actions.