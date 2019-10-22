Ebuka Finally Reveals Why Tacha Was Disqualified, Mercy Pardoned

Recall that controversial former BBNaija housemate, Tacha, was disqualified from the reality TV show following violent conduct which broke out between she and Mercy, Ebuka Uchendu, has finally revealed why the former was ousted from the show with the latter only getting a warning strike.

Speaking during an interview on Beat Fm, Ebuka shared that Tacha was disqualified as soon as she pushed and shoved Mercy.

”When Tacha shoved and pushed Mercy, I think that was when it was done, even before the hair-pulling.

” I am talking about the fight that started in the kitchen. Big Brother had called them to the kitchen to simmer down the situation, but the fight got even worse.

”So way before the hair was pulled, there was already contact. With violence like that, it is hard to say, because Big Brother is very clear on that. You don’t put your hands on someone. If you allow a shove and push, tomorrow it becomes a punch.”

Speaking about Mercy, he said:

”I don’t know. Like I said, I don’t make these decisions. But what Mercy did was flip her hair, which you could see was contact, but there are other sides to it.

”Like was it intentional? I don’t know. Was it physically going to harm her? I don’t know either.

”I don’t know what the reason was for not disqualifying Mercy as well but she got two strikes. I guess that’s what they felt the weight of what she did carried.”