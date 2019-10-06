Education Comes With Foolishness Rather Than Wisdom: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has taken to his twitter handle to shake a major table as he expresses that wisdom does not come with education.

The social media evangelist pointed out that contrary to popular belief that being educated equals wisdom, education comes with foolishness.

He explained that it is not surprising that a lot of professors are atheists, and many illiterate profess God.

