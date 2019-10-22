EFCC Admits Mompha Is In Custody; Claims He Admitted To Fraud Twice

by Amaka

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has confirmed that the Nigerian Bureau De Change operator, Ismaila Mustapha, alias ‘Mompha’ is in their custody.

Mompha
Instagram celebrity, Mompha

This is coming after reports of his arrest spread like wildfire across all social media platforms on Monday.

According to the PREMIUM TIMES, the Dubai based big boy had been apprehended over an alleged fraud and he has since been moved to Lagos.

An EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren affirmed the news of his arrest but failed to give further details surrounding the topic.

Reports claim the arrest was reportedly a joint operation between International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and the EFCC.

There were also reports that Mompha had fled his home in Dubai to avoid getting arrested by Interpol.

Umar Garba, Nigeria’s head of Interpol, also confirmed that he was aware of the arrest and all inquiries should be directed to the EFCC, who is the primary law enforcement institution in charge of the investigation.

The anti-graft has also released s statement in which they claimed he has admitted to his involvement in 2 cases.

See the post below:

 

Tags from the story
EFCC, INTERPOL, Mompha, Umar Garba, Wilson Uwujaren
0

