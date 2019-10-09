EFCC Arrest 18 Suspected Yahoo Boys In Lagos

by Temitope Alabi
Suspected Yahoo Boys
The Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

In a statement released by the agency,  the names of the suspects are Abass Mukhtar, Enitan Adekunle, Olakunle Araoyinbo, Korede Adetule, Christmas Gabriel, Christmas Yole, Christmas Emmanuel and Harrison Obayogbono. Others are Victor Kenneth, Adewale Musibau, Oluwajuwon Shofuyi, Idris Abdulazeez, Oyeku Adeoye, Omilana Adeleke, Okeke Chucks, Peters Olamide, Abayomi Jones and Usman Olalekan.

Read Also: EFCC Denies Reports Alleging N900M Turned To Paper In Its Custody

According to EFCC, the suspects were arrested during a sting operation in the early hours of Friday at three different locations in the Alagbado area of Lagos State.

EFCC said they arrested the suspects after they got complaints from concerned members of the public about their alleged involvement in the criminal activities.

Five of the suspects attempted to escape arrest during the raid by hiding inside the ceiling of their apartments. They were, however, nabbed by operatives of the EFCC.

Charms, phones, laptops and five cars-Hyundai Sonata, Toyota Camry 2004 model, Toyota Camry 2007 model, Toyota Camry 1999 model, and Honda Pilot are some of the items recovered from the suspects.

The suspects will be charged to court soon.

