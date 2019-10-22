EFCC Confirms Mompha Arrest, Parades Him For Internet Fraud, Money Laundering

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)  has paraded and confirmed the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha, a.k.a Mompha for Internet fraud, and money laundering.

Mompha
Instagram celebrity, Mompha

According to reports, the anti-graft agency arrested the renowned social media celebrity, for alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering a few days ago.

Also Read: Why Mompha Was Arrested By INTERPOL, EFCC – Tosin Olugbenga

According to the anti-graft agency, Mompha was arrested with wristwatches worth over N20 million.

See post below:

