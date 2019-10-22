EFCC Confirms Mompha Arrest, Parades Him For Internet Fraud, Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has paraded and confirmed the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha, a.k.a Mompha for Internet fraud, and money laundering.
According to reports, the anti-graft agency arrested the renowned social media celebrity, for alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering a few days ago.
According to the anti-graft agency, Mompha was arrested with wristwatches worth over N20 million.
The EFCC, Lagos office, has arrested a renowned Social Media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha for an alleged involvement in internet related fraud and money laundering. pic.twitter.com/i7oTTjtS1l
