EFCC Denies Reports Alleging N900M Turned To Paper In Its Custody

EFCC has slammed claims that N900 million which it is investigating from the Central Bank of Nigeria Ibadan zone, can no longer be found.

The agency has made it clear that the money is being investigated and has not been moved from the Ibadan office of the bank.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has been drawn to several online reports alleging that about N900 million (Nine Hundred Million Naira) of mutilated naira notes, being subject of prosecution at the Federal High Court, Ibadan, and kept in several boxes in EFCC’s custody has turned to paper. The report is very mischievous and a gross misrepresentation of facts of the matter.

“It is imperative to note that the case was reported to the EFCC by the CBN in 2015 and the parties involved are currently in court.

“In the course of investigations, EFCC operatives visited the CBN office in Ibadan to inspect the said boxes and discovered that the monies had been tampered with.

“This discovery was what informed the EFCC’s involvement in the case, resulting in the interrogation of suspects and subsequent prosecution.

“At no point were the boxes of the mutilated naira notes taken to the office of the EFCC.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to ignore such disinformation, as it is only being spread to cause harm, unnecessary sensationalism and create doubt in the minds of citizens.

“The media is hereby advised to always seek clarifications on the information before spreading fake news,” EFCC stated.