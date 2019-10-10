EFCC Gets Courts Permission To Detain Maina, Son For 14 Days

A Federal Capital Territory High Court, Bwari, has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to detain former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, and his son, Faisal, in its custody until the conclusion of an ongoing investigation.

The court gave the order on Oct. 7, 2019 following an exparte application by the EFCC, which gives the Commission to the power to remand the defendants in its custody for an initial period of 14 days.

Read Also: Maina Is Still A Wanted Person: EFCC Boss, Magu Speaks High Profile Corruption Cases

However, the court stated that the order is “subject to be reviewed if necessary,” the EFCC revealed in a statement.

Maina and his son were arrested in an Abuja hotel by the Department of State Services (DSS) following a request by the EFCC.