EFCC Helps FG Save N4.5BN Monthly From Ghost Workers — Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that the Federal Government now saves N4.5 billion monthly, from ‘ghost workers’ on the federal government’s payroll.

EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, made this known via a statement and quoted the commission’s Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, as saying this while delivering a lecture on Thursday.

Magu gave his lecture on the topic “Corruption and Anti-corruption Strategies in Nigeria: Way Forward,” at the Course 28 Study Programme of NDC with the theme: “Economic Diversification and National Development”.

The EFCC boss also commended the introduction of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) into salary payment.

“The involvement of the EFCC in tackling the scourge of ghost workers in the civil service has led to the redemption of over N4.5 billion naira monthly. The EFCC has been engaged in eradicating ‘ghost workers’ from the federal government’s payroll which has resulted in saving as much as N4.5 billion naira monthly.

“The Bank Verification Number (BVN) has been an effective tool in carrying out investigations effectively, as it has curtailed the opening of fake bank accounts by fraudulent individuals. The only gateway to development is through fighting corruption.

“If Nigeria breaks away from corrupt practices in government businesses and in the private sector, we will transform into a model state overnight,” he said.

Magu also disclosed that the commission had secured up to 2,165 convictions over a period of 10 years between 2009 and 2019 adding that70 per cent of it was achieved between 2016 and September 2019 under his watch.