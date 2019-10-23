EFCC Tenders ‘Damning Exhibit’ It Retrieved From Naira Marley’s Laptop

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) have tendered what it describes as ‘damning evidence’ against popular Nigerian singer Afeez Fashola also known as ‘Nairamarley‘ before a federal high court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to Nuru Buhari, an investigator with the EFCC, most of the evidences were retrieved from his laptop and iPhone which is with the anti-graft agency.

The analysis of Marley’s laptop showed that he frequented top five most-visited websites that dealt with buying and selling stolen credit cards.

He gave the sites as: “arder007.org, Zuni.sa, nationwidecheckbalance.co.uk, ferunshop.net AMD cocoa.co.uk,”

According to him, analysis of the websites revealed that:

“Web 1 is where stolen card information is being sold to intending fraudsters, web 2 is for stolen credit cards specifically for the UK, whereas web 3 is an online website designed for UK cardholders to check their balance wherever they are around the world,” he said.

“Web 4 is a dark web meaning an underground tunnel in the Internet where stolen credit card information are sold and traded, web 5 is an online shopping mall where members are given discounts for shopping from certain shops.”

Also, he told the court that he and his team also found a file named, Select BIN 101.txt and .txt., and after opening the file they discovered it contained “stolen credit card information with special status that allows transaction up to 12,000 dollars without a pin or physical card.”

“When we ran the BIN code search for the first six digits of the cards, it revealed they are Visa cards issued by Barclay’s bank, Sandander UK plc,” he said.

He said that analysis of installed apps on Marley’s laptop showed that two of them, “IP VANISH and TOR Browser”, enabled the owner of the computer to disguise his identity and location.

“The TOR Browser is sometimes called the Onion; most of the criminals cover their tracks with various layers just like an onion using this app to make it near impossible for a tracker to track their location,” he said.

“The IP VANISH is a virtual private network, which provides that the actual computer and location of usage cannot be identified. It also gives the user the ability to change their location.”

The hearing of the case was then adjourned will 24th October for further hearing.