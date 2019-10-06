Ehi Ogbebor Reminisces About Her Failed Marriage As She Attends Wedding In The Same Hall She Had Hers

by Temitope Alabi
Ehi Ogbebor, the ex-wife of Ken Bramor has taken to her IG page to reminisce over her failed marriage.

According to Ehi, she recently attended a wedding in the same hall she had hers and this brought back some sort of memories.

In her words;

“Funny thing is I haven’t been to Benin in 2 years 4 any event since my failed marriage… I felt some shivers hearing the wedding I was to attend was right in the same HALL I had Mine… same MC @sir_efex …. … I felt a kind of way.. wierd.. bad… funny… but guess what if life gives u lemon make lemonade … i danced all the dance today the former inlawS ddnt allow me dance b4 whisking me away that day .. n i felt nothing as i stepped into that hall… thanks LORD … what doesn’t kill u makes u damn stronger.”

