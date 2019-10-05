Ekiti Begins Payment Of N30 000 Minimum Wage

Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, has announced that the state government would start paying the N30 000 new minimum wages from October.

According to the Nations, Fayemi explained that this becomes necessary so as to alleviate the standard of living of people living in the state.

Fayemi is said to have made the announcement at Oluyemi Kayode stadium in Ado Ekiti on Saturday during the 2019 celebration of the Teachers’ Day.

