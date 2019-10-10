Ekiti Proposes Castration For Rapists, Defilers

by Valerie Oke
Bisi Fayemi
Bisi Fayemi

The Ekiti State government, in collaboration with the office of Wife of the Governor, are working on plans to amend the gender-based law to carry capital punishment such as medical castration of rapists and defilers.

The wife of the governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, is seeking amendment of the Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2011 at the State House of Assembly, to deter the perpetrators, NAN reports.

According to the report, a public hearing on the GVB amendment bill was held at the state House of Assembly on Thursday, in Ado-Ekiti.

Speaking at the public hearing, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapohunda, said the amendment to the bill might include medical castration, compulsory psychiatric test and disqualification of offenders from benefiting from government’s social investment programmes.

Read Also: ‘He Put His Penis Inside My Bum Bum’, 9-Year-Old Girl Recounts How Police Raped Her

“We plead with the Assembly to have expeditious and holistic consideration of the amendment to the bill because it is to provide a legal framework for the present administration’s zero tolerance for all forms of gender violence.

“The increasing cases of rape and defiling of little children in Ekiti require urgent attention.

“The amendment being sought may include imprisonment and medical castration of offenders, among others not stipulated in the existing law”, he said.

Tags from the story
Bisi Fayemi, ekiti state, Rape
0

You may also like

Police, troops arrest six suspected bombers of Wukari station, banks

A message to ‘Yoruba Irredentists’, who hate Igbos’ support for Jimi Agbaje

Ondo PDP Ready To Make Mimiko Party Leader If He Defects

Stay And Help Rebuild Our Party, PDP Group Pleads As Top Members Officially Defect To APC In Bayelsa Today

Multichoice, DSTV/GOTV To Shut Down June 2019

Why Only Gov. Amosun Attended Jonathan’s Flag-Off Of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Reconstruction – ACN

ECOWAS, ICRC blame conflicts on small arms

Jonathan in Germany, seeks help against Boko Haram

Jonathan in Germany, seeks help against Boko Haram

” What An Irresponsible President You Are” – Nigerians Say As They Fire Heavy Shots At Buhari Following His ‘Shoot On Sight’ Order

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *