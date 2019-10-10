Ekiti Proposes Castration For Rapists, Defilers

The Ekiti State government, in collaboration with the office of Wife of the Governor, are working on plans to amend the gender-based law to carry capital punishment such as medical castration of rapists and defilers.

The wife of the governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, is seeking amendment of the Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2011 at the State House of Assembly, to deter the perpetrators, NAN reports.

According to the report, a public hearing on the GVB amendment bill was held at the state House of Assembly on Thursday, in Ado-Ekiti.

Speaking at the public hearing, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapohunda, said the amendment to the bill might include medical castration, compulsory psychiatric test and disqualification of offenders from benefiting from government’s social investment programmes.

Read Also: ‘He Put His Penis Inside My Bum Bum’, 9-Year-Old Girl Recounts How Police Raped Her

“We plead with the Assembly to have expeditious and holistic consideration of the amendment to the bill because it is to provide a legal framework for the present administration’s zero tolerance for all forms of gender violence.

“The increasing cases of rape and defiling of little children in Ekiti require urgent attention.

“The amendment being sought may include imprisonment and medical castration of offenders, among others not stipulated in the existing law”, he said.