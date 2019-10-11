Ekiti Pushes For Castration Of Rapists In The State

Bisi Fayemi, the Ekiti State First Lady, is pushing for an amendment of the law in regard to rape. According to reports, Mrs Bisi is seeking that all rapists be punished with medical castration as well as life imprisonment.

The Ekiti State Government, in collaboration with the office of Wife of the Governor, is ensuring that that the gender-based law gets a more severe sentence.

Mrs Bisi Fayemi is seeking amendment of the Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2011 at the State House of Assembly, the report has it.

Yesterday, a public hearing on the GBV amendment bill was held at the state House of Assembly which saw the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapohunda, saying that the amendment to the bill might include ”medical castration, compulsory psychiatric test and disqualification of offenders from benefiting from government’s social investment programmes.”

Mr Fapohunda said: “We plead with the Assembly to have expeditious and holistic consideration of the amendment to the bill, because it is to provide legal framework for the present administration’s zero tolerance for all forms of gender-based violence.

“The increasing cases of rape and defiling of little children in Ekiti require urgent attention.

“The amendment being sought may include imprisonment and medical castration of offenders, among others not stipulated in the existing law.”

Mrs. Fayemi, in her address, said; “To make the law effective, we are going decentralise the referral centres and all the local governments will have one each. You don’t need to come to the state capital before lodging your complaints.

“The GBV management committee has been brought back to attend to complaints. I felt distressed to hear when we returned last year that the committee didn’t meet for four years after we had left.

“I’m not the owner of the law; it is for men and women in Ekiti. We only championed it. It is to protect us, our families and the society against all forms of discrimination so that we can all live life of respect and dignity.

“Violence against women keeps increasing in Ekiti. We appeal to the House to pass this law expeditiously.”