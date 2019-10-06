El-Rufai Failed To Protect Abducted Girls Because His Wisdoms Comes Once A Week: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, Saturday took a dig at the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai over his “failure to protect” the schoolgirls abducted in the state last week.

Unknown gunmen had stormed the school at 12:10 am on a fateful day, according to an official, and whisked away the girls and two staff.

“Armed men gained entry into the Engravers College, a boarding secondary school in a remote area near Kakau Daji village in Chikun (district) and took away two staff of the college and six female students to (an) unknown destination,” police spokesman, Yakubu Abubakar Sabo said in a statement.

Reacting to the abduction via Twitter, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the last National Assembly, didn’t mention the governor’s name but it was clear that his tweet was referring to El-Rufai. He said the governor failed to protect the girls because “his wisdom only comes once in a week, on Saturdays on Twitter.”

His words: He had the information but failed to protect the girls because his wisdom only comes once in a week, on Saturdays on Twitter.