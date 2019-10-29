Emeka Ike Welcomes Baby Girl With Second Wife, Yolanda (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike recently welcomed a bouncing baby girl with his second wife, Yolanda Pfeiffer in Germany.

Emeka Ike and his second wife, Yolanda Pfeiffer
Emeka Ike and his second wife, Yolanda Pfeiffer

The proud father shared the exciting news on his Instagram page with photos of his bundle of joy.

Ike captioned the post:

“GUESS WHO IS IN TOWN?…. Oluchi…in Nurmberge Germany … Thank u for the bundle of Joy… ❤MY WIFE”

The Veteran actor got hitched to his curvy South African wife after his bitter divorce with his estranged Nigerian wife, Suzanne Emma.

Read Also: Actress Tonto Dikeh Reveals Why She Hated Her Former Mother-In-Law

See his full post below:

View this post on Instagram

Actor #EmekaIke welcomes a child with his 2nd wife

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Tags from the story
emeka ike, germany, Suzanne Emma, Yolanda Pfeiffer
0

You may also like

BankyW clap back at fan who asked him a personal question

Former BBNaija Housemate Gifty Shows Off Her New Man

Speed Darlington Grabs Teni’s Waist Months After Questioning Her Sexuality

50 Cent Defiant As He Flaunts Even More Cash On Instagram After Court Summons [Photo]

Check out 9ice’s new look (Photo)

Drake Spotted With N1.2Billion Ferrari LaFerrari Sports Car In LA (Photos)

Photos: Sean Tizzle French Kissing Female Fan On Stage In America

Singer Chidinma Shares Cute Photos Of Herself Rocking A Black Dress

Madonna’s Instagram Account Threatened to Be Shut Down For ‘Mature Content’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *