Emeka Ike Welcomes Baby Girl With Second Wife, Yolanda (Photo)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike recently welcomed a bouncing baby girl with his second wife, Yolanda Pfeiffer in Germany.

The proud father shared the exciting news on his Instagram page with photos of his bundle of joy.

Ike captioned the post:

“GUESS WHO IS IN TOWN?…. Oluchi…in Nurmberge Germany … Thank u for the bundle of Joy… ❤MY WIFE”

The Veteran actor got hitched to his curvy South African wife after his bitter divorce with his estranged Nigerian wife, Suzanne Emma.

See his full post below: