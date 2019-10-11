Emir Sanusi In Tears; Narrates How A Child Died Because The Mother Could Not Afford N1800 Hospital Bill (VIDEO)

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II while delivering a speech at the United Nations meeting to reach Sustainable Development Goals in Lagos got emotional as he bursts into tears while recounting his encounter with a woman that lost a child simply because she couldn’t afford N1800 to buy drugs for her child.

According to the former CBN governor, the woman was at his palace to seek help but before it would get to her turn, the child died.

“And how much was this? It was less than five dollars,” an emotional Sanusi said.

“This is what happens every day in this country. Children die because their parents cannot afford five dollars, that a mother will watch her child die because she does not have five dollars.”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3dsXO8gvzE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link