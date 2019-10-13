Emir Sanusi Sacks Palace Chief For Welcoming Ganduje

The rift between the Emir of Kano state, Sanusi Lamido, and the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, appears to be getting worse as the Emir is reportedly said to have sacked a palace chief, Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano, Alhaji Auwalu, for participating in the grand reception which held in honour of Ganduje on Wednesday.

According to The Nations, the palace chief was also asked to vacate his official house as a result.

A palace source reportedly told the Nations that Sanusi who was not in town during the reception got angered by Awalu’s action on getting the information.

According to the palace source:

“You know what is happening between the Emir and Governor Ganduje. In fact, members of the Emirate Council were warned against attending any government function which the Emir did not approve of.

The Emir was outraged over the action of Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano, which he considered as acts of disloyalty. This man is a very popular man in the Palace.

He arranges the Horse for the Emir and he has stayed in the Palace for over 30 years. People around here are not happy over his plight. People are angry because they believe he is being treated unjustly. .

I don’t think it is a sin to join happy residents to celebrate the Tribunal victory and home-coming of Governor Ganduje.”