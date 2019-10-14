Emir Sanusi Sacks Palace Chief For Welcoming Governor Ganduje

Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi 11 has ordered the sack of Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano, Alhaji Auwalu for participating in the grand reception in honour of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje last Wednesday.

The Maja Sidden Sarkin Kano, who is in charge of decorating the Emir’s Horse, was also asked to vacate his residence of over 30 years.

Issues started after Alhaji Auwalu raised the portrait of the late Emir of Kano, His Highness, Sarkin Ado Abdullahi Bayero in celebration with Ganduje.

A Palace source, who spoke on the issue said Emir Sanusi who was not in Kano during Ganduje’s reception was angry about Auwalu’s action.

The Palace source further stated: “You know what is happening between the Emir and Governor Ganduje. In fact, members of the Emirate Council were warned against attending any government function which the Emir did not approve of.

“The Emir was outraged over the action of Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano, which he considered as acts of disloyalty. This man is a very popular man in the Palace. He arranges the Horse for the Emir and he has stayed in the Palace for over 30 years.

“People around here are not happy over his plight. People are angry because they believe he is being treated unjustly. I don’t think it is a sin to join happy residents to celebrate the Tribunal victory and home-coming of Governor Ganduje.”