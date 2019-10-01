‘Emoneyofghana’ Mocks Tacha, Says N20M Promise Was A Joke

by Michael
Emoneyofghana
Emoneyofghana

Emoneyofghana has taken back his statement on helping Tacha.

Following her disqualification from the BBNaija house, well-wishers and fans alike have been rallying to show their support in donations, assistance and anyway, they possibly can.

Amongst these people was a Ghanian man identified as the ‘E-Money of Ghana’ who promised to give Tacha N20million.

In a video he posted on his Instagram page, the man claimed he is though not a fan of the show, but was surprised to see his daughter cry after the controversial housemate was disqualified.

He then promised to gift her the sum on Monday.

But in a rather surprising twist of event, the man has reneged and said what has the reality TV star done for him to deserve such payment.

See His Post Here:

Emoneyofghana
Emoneyofghana’s Instagram Post
Tags from the story
Emoneyofghana
0

