Employ Nigerian Clerics Not Arabians To Fight Boko Haram: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has urged Borno state government to employ Nigerian clerics to fight against Boko Haram.
Recall that yesterday; it was reported that Borno State had engaged 30 clerics from Saudi Arabia to pray for the state in the fight against terrorism.
Reacting to this, the former lawmaker urged the government to patronize Nigerian clerics to combat the terrorist sect.
See his tweet below:
Since prayer is now the latest security and defense strategy and policy,Patronize Nigerian prayer warriors and not Saudi Prayer warriors;Our local content patriotism should not be limited to Nigerian Rice.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 7, 2019