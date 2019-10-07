Employ Nigerian Clerics Not Arabians To Fight Boko Haram: Shehu Sani

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has urged Borno state government to employ Nigerian clerics to fight against Boko Haram.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

Recall that yesterday; it was reported that Borno State had engaged 30 clerics from Saudi Arabia to pray for the state in the fight against terrorism.

Also Read: Shehu Sani: What Death Of Ogbomosho Tortoise Means For Nigeria

Reacting to this, the former lawmaker urged the government to patronize Nigerian clerics to combat the terrorist sect.

See his tweet below:

