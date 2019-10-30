End Of The Road: Atiku Loses At Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 election.

The seven-man panel of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed said the panel came to an agreement that Atiku’s appeal lacked merit.

The Appeal was subsequently dismissed as Tanko added that the panel has been reviewing the case for the past two weeks, explaining that reasons why appeals were dismissed will be given at a later date.

More to come…