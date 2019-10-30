End Of The Road: Atiku Loses At Supreme Court

by Verity Awala
Supreme court
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 election.

The seven-man panel of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed said the panel came to an agreement that Atiku’s appeal lacked merit.

Read Also: Breaking!!!! Supreme Court Delivers First Ruling Against Atiku

The Appeal was subsequently dismissed as Tanko added that the panel has been reviewing the case for the past two weeks, explaining that reasons why appeals were dismissed will be given at a later date.

More to come…

Tags from the story
2019 election, Abubakar Atiku, Supreme Court
0

You may also like

2019: Nigerians Rant About Buhari Appointing Human Rights Lawyer, Festus Keyamo as Campaign Director

Emergency Rule: Nyako’s Enemies Can’t Save Jonathan In 2015 – Gov’s Aide

Aftermath Of Gov Primaries: I’ll Remain In PDP, Says Defeated Benue Dep Gov

Buhari jets off to the UK

Nigerians reveal reasons why they voted for President Buhari [See pictures]

Dave Umahi

Governor Dave Umahi Sacks Information Commissioner For Lack Of Performance

Buhari presents 2020 budget

I Am Working Really Hard, Says Buhari As He Presents N10.72 Trillion For 2020 Budget

PDP faithfuls give Saraki, Ortom huge welcome at national secretariat

Banky W Spotted With Femi Otedola(Photo)

Supreme Court Ruling On Fayose, Triumph Of Democracy And Rule Of Law – PDP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *