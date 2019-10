Actress Eniola Badmus has addressed those calling her ‘fat’ by stating that she doesn’t get bothered with such statement.

Read Also: Eniola Badmus Reacts To Her Political Appointment Under Ogun State Governor-Elect, Dapo Abiodun

Speaking via her Instagram page, she added that such statements are mere fact simply because she has body fat and she doesn’t see anything wrong with it.

What she wrote below: