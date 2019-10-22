‘Enugu First Lady Commissions ‘Tippy Taps’ For Primary School Pupils

by Temitope Alabi
Enugu First Lady
Enugu First Lady

Enugu State’s First Lady, Monica Ugwuanyi is currently trending after photos of her emerged commissioning tippy taps for primary school pupils in the state.

According to reports, the tippy taps were allegedly constructed by a foundation that belongs to the wife of Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Read Also: I Travelled From Calabar To Enugu Only To Find Out I Have Been Chatting With A 12-Year-Old-Twitter User

Sharing photos of the commissioned project, OAP Gwen Divy Ifeson wrote;

A foundation founded by the wife of Enugu State Governor recently constructed tippy taps for local primary school in the state to aid the practice of hand washing.
Who did we offend

Enugu
Enugu

 

Tags from the story
enugu, Monica Ugwuanyi
0

You may also like

Obasanjo’s Letter To N/Assembly A Distraction – Reps

Ondo 2016: Tinubu, Akande Haven’t Endorsed Any Aspirant – Boroffice

Amaechi, Nyako, Other Defectors Won’t Return To PDP, APC Tells Jonathan

Attacks By PDP Governors On Buhari Shows Desperation, Dejection – Lai Mohammed

Plateau PDP Guber Candidate, GNS Pwajok Not Dead, Says Spokesman

Obasanjo

EFCC Begins Probe Into $16b Power Project During Obasanjo’s Administration

Tribunal Dismisses Motion Challenging Oduah’s Election As Senator

Atiku

‘I do not plan to protest against INEC’ – Atiku

Double Standards: Weeks After Adopting Jonathan, PDP Bars State Chapters From Choosing Sole Guber Candidates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *