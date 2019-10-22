‘Enugu First Lady Commissions ‘Tippy Taps’ For Primary School Pupils

Enugu State’s First Lady, Monica Ugwuanyi is currently trending after photos of her emerged commissioning tippy taps for primary school pupils in the state.

According to reports, the tippy taps were allegedly constructed by a foundation that belongs to the wife of Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Read Also: I Travelled From Calabar To Enugu Only To Find Out I Have Been Chatting With A 12-Year-Old-Twitter User

Sharing photos of the commissioned project, OAP Gwen Divy Ifeson wrote;