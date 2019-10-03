Enugu Police Nab Men Who Sell Dead, Decomposed Meat Buyers

by Verity
Suspect in handcuffs
A suspect

The Enugu State Police Command has announced the arrest of four men for allegedly selling meat of dead and decomposed animals to unsuspecting members of the public in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, made this known in a statement in Enugu on Thursday.

He revealed the suspects were arrested at the Agbogugu area of the state on Monday by operatives of the Mbanabo Division.

He said: “The suspects who are currently undergoing investigation were nabbed based on intelligence information.

“Their subsequent arrest also led to the recovery of dead and decomposed bundles of meat which they usually sell to their unsuspecting members of the public,’’ he said.

“The suspects are currently helping police operatives in their investigation,’’ he said. (NAN)

