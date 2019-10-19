EPL: Chelsea Defeat Newcastle To Move To Third

by Valerie Oke
Tammy Abraham
Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham

English giant, Chelsea, defeated stubborn Newcastle at Stamford Bridge in a keenly contested match to move to third on the league table.

They are now tied on the same points with second-placed Leicester City but sits third as a result of inferior goal difference.

The only goal of the match was scored in the 74th minute by Marcos Alonso who let fly from outside the penalty area.

The victory preserves the Blues winning streak as they are now 5 on the impressive feat.

 

