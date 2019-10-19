EPL: Chelsea Defeat Newcastle To Move To Third

English giant, Chelsea, defeated stubborn Newcastle at Stamford Bridge in a keenly contested match to move to third on the league table.

They are now tied on the same points with second-placed Leicester City but sits third as a result of inferior goal difference.

The only goal of the match was scored in the 74th minute by Marcos Alonso who let fly from outside the penalty area.

Read Also: Liverpool Defeat Chelsea To Continue Their Winning Streak To Domestic League Season

The victory preserves the Blues winning streak as they are now 5 on the impressive feat.