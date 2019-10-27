Erigga Reveals Why So Many Nigerian Celebrities Are Depressed

by Temitope Alabi
Erigga
Erigga

Nigerian artiste, Erigga has taken to social media to share what he thinks may be the cause of many celebrities battling depression.

According to him, this is due to how the masses accept their songs or not.

Read Also: No One Knows You After 9 Years Music Industry, Tope Delano Mocks Erigga

“So many celebrities are depressed because their songs are not banging anymore and una de expect so much from them !!! So they living fake lives just to impress una, my brother who naked no de put hand for pocket.”

Erigga
Erigga

His tweet has since gotten many asking if truly he should blame the masses for this.

 

Tags from the story
Erigga
0

You may also like

Music: Lord Of Ajasa ft. Reminisce & Oladips – Pantiewa

Olamide’s Street OT album #1 on ITunes world chart

Olamide’s Street OT album #1 on ITunes world chart

Davido drops new song ‘FALL’ on Friday 2 June

Nigeria needs an Igbo president – Apostle Johnson Suleman

Checkout Wedding Photos Of Barratu, The Daughter Of PDP Chairman, Mu’azu

Kelly Rowland Pregnant, Shares Touching Photo On Instagram

Video Vixen, Venita Akpofure Now A Mother And Wife!!!

Your Mama no go ever happy about your existence – Burna Boy claps back at fan on twitter!

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s $400M Prenup Details

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *