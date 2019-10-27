Erigga Reveals Why So Many Nigerian Celebrities Are Depressed

Nigerian artiste, Erigga has taken to social media to share what he thinks may be the cause of many celebrities battling depression.

According to him, this is due to how the masses accept their songs or not.

“So many celebrities are depressed because their songs are not banging anymore and una de expect so much from them !!! So they living fake lives just to impress una, my brother who naked no de put hand for pocket.”

His tweet has since gotten many asking if truly he should blame the masses for this.