Esther Kisses Frodd Passionately At BBNaija Grand Finale Party (Video)

by Amaka

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd and Esther, who had shared special moments during their stay in the house, got caught up at BBNaija finale.

Esther and Frodd
Esther and Frodd

The pair were spotted kissing passionately after many days of being apart.

Although, Esther was in denial about her feelings for the male housemate, it appears she really likes him and they are set to take their relationship to another level.

After the grueling 99 days, Frodd emerged the third runner up at the grand finale of the show on Sunday.

Read Also: Nigerians React As Regina Daniels Slaps Biological Mother In New Movie (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Esther, frodd
0

You may also like

AMVCA 2017: Exclusive Red Carpet Photos

Rita Dominic Stuns In New Promo Photos

”Eniola With The Zero Sense” – Nigerians Say As They Throw Mud At The Actress For Campaigning For Senator Oluremi Tinubu

Jackye And Boyfriend

Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Jackye Celebrates As Boyfriend Turns A Year Older

Tuface Cancels Protest Against Buhari’s Government

Fight between Tonto Dikeh and fans over the release of her new song

Wizkid Reacts To Nigerians Slamming Him For Saying He Does Free Shows

MOBO Award 2017: Full list of winners

Assault case against Meek Mill has been dropped

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *