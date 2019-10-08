Esther Kisses Frodd Passionately At BBNaija Grand Finale Party (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd and Esther, who had shared special moments during their stay in the house, got caught up at BBNaija finale.

The pair were spotted kissing passionately after many days of being apart.

Although, Esther was in denial about her feelings for the male housemate, it appears she really likes him and they are set to take their relationship to another level.

After the grueling 99 days, Frodd emerged the third runner up at the grand finale of the show on Sunday.

Watch the video below: