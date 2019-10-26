Etinosa Flaunts Her Bare Bum On Social Media

by Temitope Alabi
Etinosa
Etinosa

Nollywood actress and comedienne, Etinosa Idemudia has been pictured showing off her bum on social media again.

A photo of the actress was shared by singer Skiibi and the photo showed her sitting on a toilet bowl, pants down.

Read Also: ‘You Are A White Woman  Errand Boy In LondonEtinosa Slams Oyemykke

Reacting to the photo, Etinosa wrote; “Expensive shit”.

This is coming months after a video of the actress stripping naked during live streaming on singer MC Galaxy’s IG page.

The video caused so much heat for the actress who claimed she was drunk when the video was being made.

Etinosa, MC Galaxy, Skiibi
