EUROPA League: Manchester United Secure Hard Fought Victory

Manchester United have finally secured their first away win after 12 games thanks to a first-half penalty kick from Frenchman, Anthony Martial, who slotted home after the English Champions were awarded a controversial penalty kick.

The win also ensure that the Red Devils move top of their group L table on 7 points after just three games with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar sitting pretty in second on five points.

Read Also: Manchester United Struggle Continues As They Fall To West Ham United, Lost Rashford To Injury

Manchester United would now host their opponents, Partizan, in a return match scheduled for Old Trafford with a win enough to see them to the next round of the tournament.