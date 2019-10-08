‘Every Christian Should Pray For Donald Trump’ – Apostle Suleman

Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries Apostle Johnson Suleman has called on every Christian in the world to pray for the US president, Donald Trump, who is facing impeachment proceedings

Trump was slammed with an impeachment inquiry from House Democrats over a phone call made on the 25th of July which saw him asking Ukraine president, Vlodimir Zelinskiy, to investigate Joe Biden, a likely opponent in the 2020 election.

Taking to his Twitter page today, Apostle Suleiman said the impeachment inquiry was unnecessary while adding that Trump is an imperfect man just like everybody else.