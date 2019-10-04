‘Every Man Is A Womanizer – Ghanaian Artist Shatta Wale

Ghanaian Artist Shatta Wale, has made yet another controversial statement for people that are in a relationship just after his ex-fiancee, Michy, accused him of abusing her after their engagement.

READ ALSO – Lion King Album: Dancehall Artist, Shatta Wale Says He Sounded Like Celine Dion

The Ghanaian dancehall singer, who went off on a rant session on Snapchat, admitted that he is cheating but insisted that he is quite caring.

Shatta Wale also described women that stick to their men, no matter what they are subjected to, as “smart women”.

See Photos Here: