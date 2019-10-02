Evil Stepmother Burns Stepdaughter’s Private Part With Hot Charcoal In Borno

by Verity
NSCDC personnel

A 38-year-old woman, Hauwa Adamu, who allegedly burnt the private parts of her seven-year-old stepdaughter has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno.

NSCDC Commandant, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, ho revealed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Maiduguri, adding that the woman was arrested in Moduganari area of Maiduguri.

Read Also: Accidental Discharge? Policeman Shoots Female Colleague Dead In Delta

Ibrahim said the evil stepmother carried out the wicked act as punishment on the minor, over what she called disobedience.

According to him, preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect subjected the girl, who was put in her care after her parent’s separation, to different forms of abuse.

It was further revealed that the case has been transferred to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, for further investigation and action.

Tags from the story
Abdullahi Ibrahim, Hauwa Adamu, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)
0

You may also like

Nike Oshinowo and Dr. Soleye’s Marriage Collapses

Over N4 Billion Naira Worth of Pirated Books Seized by NCC

Buhari’s Delay In Endorsing Onnoghen As New CJN ‘Dangerous’ – SAN

Lagos PDP Condoles Synagogue Church Over Building Collapse

Arase Seeks UN Assistance To End Terrorism

Mystery Tree Bearing Arabic Inscription Discovered In Oyo Secondary School

Tragedy Averted As Aero Flight Makes Air Return Over Engine Problem

Faith In Jonathan Administration Forcing Nigerians In Diaspora To Return Home – Minister

Akinwunmi Adesina Commends Jonathan, Buhari, Obasanjo, On His Election As AfDB President

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *