Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Kemen Slammed For Tapping Lady’s Bum In Comedy Skit

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Kemen was slammed for tapping a lady’s bum in a viral comedy skit orchestrated by Internet comedian, Nasty.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality star has a history of sexually harassing women as this led to his disqualification from the popular reality show in 2017.

Kemen was sleeping beside his fellow housemate, TBoss when he suddenly woke up and looked around.

When he noticed she was fast asleep beside him, he turned in her direction, tucked his hand under the blanket, touching and fondling her breast.

Nigerians, however, seem to never forget.

In the comedy skit, the personal fitness coach hit a lady’s bum in the presence of her boyfriend, who in turn, gave the lady to him.

Nigerians on social media are however not finding the video funny at all and they blasted him for “promoting sexual harassment.”

