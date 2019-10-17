Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Nina Ivy Shows Off Her Man

2018 BBNaija housemate Nina Ivy is out here teasing her fans as she has just shared a video of what many believe to be her and her man.
Nina, who just days ago lost her dad, took to Twitter to share a loved up clip of herself with her man.
The photos saw Nina rocking a fuschia poink top and leather pants paired with nude heels and a brown bag.
Don’t Wake Me Up … – at Hyatt Place Atlanta/Buckhead
See more photos below;
Don’t Wake Me Up … pic.twitter.com/gLbSc6Fr6u
— Nina Ivy (@ninaivy_) October 17, 2019
Ain’t Everything’, But i Have Them Just In Case.” pic.twitter.com/kRPGEi8PsP
— Nina Ivy (@ninaivy_) October 17, 2019