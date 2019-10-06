Ex-BBNaija Housemate Tuoyo Stripes To His Pants (Video)

by Michael
Ex-BBNaija housemate Tuoyo
Ex-BBNaija housemate Tuoyo

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate Tuoyo, surprised fans last night at the Big Brother Naija party. In a final twist to wrap up the last Saturday night party of this season’s Big Brother Naija reality show, the organisers brought back all the evicted housemates to party with the top five.

READ ALSO – BBNaija: Tuoyo Says He Misses Diane And Can’t Wait To Hug Her

During the party, ex-housemate, Tuoyo stole the show when he decided to strip down to his pants during a strip-tease to the delight of his fellow housemates.
See the photos here:

Here

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Tuoyo
0

You may also like

Lagos tanker explosion: It was like war – Survivors narrates ordeal

WAEC withholds that of 214, 952 candidates results

Nigeria Overtakes India As Country With The Most People In Extreme Poverty

PENGASSAN urges Federal government to pay oil marketers outstanding debt

Tonto Dikeh Berates RCCG Over Pastor Who Committed Suicide

Tonto Dikeh Berates RCCG Over Pastor Who Committed Suicide

PDP Saga: Party members protest against zoning system

NNPC Denies Plan To Increase Fuel Price

Ifeanyi Ubah sues DSS over unlawful detention

Ecowas summit to be hosted in Nigeria – Togo President

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *