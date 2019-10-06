Ex-BBNaija Housemate Tuoyo Stripes To His Pants (Video)

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate Tuoyo, surprised fans last night at the Big Brother Naija party. In a final twist to wrap up the last Saturday night party of this season’s Big Brother Naija reality show, the organisers brought back all the evicted housemates to party with the top five.

During the party, ex-housemate, Tuoyo stole the show when he decided to strip down to his pants during a strip-tease to the delight of his fellow housemates.

See the photos here:

Watch The Video Here: