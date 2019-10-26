Ex-Beauty Queen, Sandra Benede Flaunts Nipples On Social Media

by Temitope Alabi
Sandra Benede
Sandra Benede

Former Miss Minna, Sandra Benede, is out here tensioning with her flawless body.

The ex-beauty queen put her hourglass figure on display, rocking a crop top and just panties for a mirror selfie.

Sandra donned a grey beret alongside her sexy outfit going braless to show off her nipples in the see-through outfit.

Her photo has since received many likes and comments and has also gotten many tongues wagging all at the same time.

Guys, what do you think, too much or just okay?

 

Tags from the story
Minna, Sandra Benede.
