Ex-Governor Of Jiwaga, Lamido Reacts As Buhari Holds Closed Door Meeting With Jonathan

Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa state, expressed certainty that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan discussed Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA), when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

The former president met Buhari at the Presidential Villa behind closed door but details of the meeting weren’t made open to the public.

However, in a Facebook post, Lamido said the former National Security Adviser, currently standing trial for allegedly diverting funds meant to combat insurgency, acted on the orders of Jonathan.

“Former President Jonathan visits President Buhari in the Villa-News,” the ex-governor said in the post.

“I am sure President Jonathan must have put in a word for his very loyal incarcerated NSA Dasuki who dutifully acted on his orders.

“Even President Buhari claimed that money was released from the Central Bank on instruction written on an ordinary piece of paper!”