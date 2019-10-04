Excited Fans Mob 2face Idibia In Brazil (Video)

by Amaka

Legendary musician, 2face Idibia was recently mobbed by a large number of people, who were excited to meet him, at a mall in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The message from the Nigerian embassy in Brazil
The singer was also welcomed with a message from the Nigerian embassy in Brazil.

A man dressed in a suit was seen standing at the arrival lounge with a paper which reads,

“Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Brasilia – DF Brasil. Welcomes Mr. Innocent Idibia (2 face – Baba) to Brasil.”

Excited fans could be seen screaming his name and taking videos of him with their mobile phones.

Sharing the video via Instagram, the legendary singer appreciated his fans with the words:

“Thank u thank u. Obrigado!!!! Brazil.”

Watch the video below:

