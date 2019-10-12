Excited Ladies Pull Wizkid From Stage Into The Crowd To Touch His Body (Video)

by Amaka

A video of popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid being pulled off from the stage by excited ladies during a recent performance has surfaced online.

During the performance, the award-winning artiste and ladies’ man was singing one of his hit songs, Fever, which had sent social media agog after the release of the music video featuring Tiwa Savage.

Ladies, who wanted to also have a feel of the “Joro” cronner, dragged him off the stage as he came closer but his bouncer quickly came to save him while the ladies kept hugging and touching him.

Watch the video below:

