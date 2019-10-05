Extraordinary Federal Executive Council Meeting Postponed

It has just been announced that the extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting originally scheduled to hold on Saturday has been postponed.

According to the presidency, the meeting will now hold on Monday, October 7, 2019, by 12 noon.

The presidency also gave the reason for the postponement saying it was postponed due to the 2020 budget.

According to the announcement, the postponement was so they could apply finishing touches to the 2020 budget. Days ago, it was announced that the budget will be presented to the National Assembly by 2 p.m on Tuesday.