Fake Miracle: Pastor Chris Okafor Breaks Silence

by Amaka Odozi

The founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, Pastor Chris Okafor has broken his silence after being bashed for deceiving his church members with false miracles.

Pastor Chris Okafor
Information Nigeria recalls the Anambra-based cleric happens to be among the five pastors who performed the same miracle on the woman with bulgy arm in his church.

The pastor has come out to clear his name through his publicist, Sunday Adeyemi.

Speaking with Punchng, the pastor admitted that the woman came to their Church and she was healed.

“The woman was in our church really. But you know in this issue of deliverance, some people could be delivered here and then go back to where they stayed before and the attack would return. That was what happened to the woman,” he said.

