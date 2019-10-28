Fake Miracles: OAP Daddy Freeze Reacts To Pastors And Lady With Growing Arm

by Michael Isaac
Daddy Freeze
Nigerian OAP Daddy Freeze

Nigerian OAP Daddy Freeze has reacted to the story surrounding the lady with growing arm and the pastors that used her.

Taking to his Instagram, the socialite shared his opinion about the issue and how the situation could be blamed on the present generation.

Daddy Freeze hinted that most people are hungry for miracles and it is partly their fault why these ‘men of God’ go the extra miles.

READ ALSO – ‘Diane Punched Me In My Eye But Biggie Did Nothing About It’ – Tacha Tells Daddy Freeze (Video)

He wrote: “A generation of dingbats that blame pastors and politicians, when in the real sense they have themselves to blame.”

See His Post Here:

OAP Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze’s Post
Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze
0

You may also like

Toyin Lawani

Toyin Lawani Reveals Who She Is Supporting In 2019 BBNaija House

Champions League Top 20 Highest Goal Scorers

Just In: Champions League Draw For 2019/2020 Season Released

Omokri and Buhari

Shiites: Don’t Create Another Boko Haram, Reno Omokri Warns Buhari

Video: Buhari commissions $600m terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

Sultan of Sokoto blasts NYSC for holding orientation camp during Ramadan fast

2019 presidency: 40% of cabinet will be women and youths – Atiku

61 year-old woman gives birth to triplets after a very long wait

Tinubu

Why I think Tinubu made a good choice aspiring for 2023 presidency – Former Minister

Huawei to launch HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 with Dewdrop Display, Unique Design and 13MP Camera

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *