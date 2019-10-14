Fake Pastor Nabbed After Collecting Money For Deliverance (Video)

by Michael

A pastor from Anambra State has been nabbed for allegedly duping a man who paid him to have deliverance carried out on his entierly family.

The pastor, who collected some money to deliver people, would plant an ‘idol’ in them which he will now go on to say, came from the person’s family.

This time, luck ran out on him when one someone else was vigilant enough to see what he had planted in the trousers of his victim.

A Facebook user identified as Nwanonenyi Ndigbo took to his social media space to share the story.

Watch The Video Here:

